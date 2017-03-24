Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FVI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) traded down 1.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 69,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company’s market capitalization is $975.35 million. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

In other news, Director Durant Jorge A. Ganoza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Also, insider Sally Whittall sold 5,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$43,409.50.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in silver mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine (Caylloma) in southern Peru and the San Jose silver and gold mine (San Jose) in southern Mexico.

