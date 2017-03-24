Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Instinet increased their price objective on Ford Motor Company from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ford Motor Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered Ford Motor Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $14.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 24,379,568 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 billion. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ford Motor Company (F) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ford-motor-company-f-given-overweight-rating-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor Company’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,173,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Schoch sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $629,230.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,750 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.