Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank AG to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. FBR & Co set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) opened at 72.86 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.
In related news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,207,713.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $122,645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 320,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.
