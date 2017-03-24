FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski Sells 17,288 Shares

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 17,288 shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $669,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 595,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.80. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $339 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 58.8% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 67.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 808,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 210,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

