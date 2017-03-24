Fmr LLC Sells 112,025 Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bancolombia SA worth $42,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Bancolombia SA by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 187,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bancolombia SA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bancolombia SA during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bancolombia SA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 515,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bancolombia SA by 81.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) opened at 38.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia SA’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp lowered Bancolombia SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Bancolombia SA

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

