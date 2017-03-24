Fmr LLC Purchases 18,937 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of W W Grainger worth $42,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) opened at 240.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $201.94 and a 1-year high of $262.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post $11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

In other news, VP Joseph C. High sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.58, for a total transaction of $174,280.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,955.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura D. Brown sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.07, for a total value of $173,103.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,940 shares of company stock worth $23,933,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

