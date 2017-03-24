Fmr LLC Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.60% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings by 42.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) opened at 57.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $62.90.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 6.91%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp cut Spirit AeroSystems Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

