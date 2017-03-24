Fmr LLC Has $43,160,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,338 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.80% of MarketAxess Holdings worth $43,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 3,205.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 151,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,537,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $11,519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 49.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,426,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) opened at 187.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.60 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.70.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business earned $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. MarketAxess Holdings had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. MarketAxess Holdings’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post $3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $1,970,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $13,669,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $1,516,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,606 over the last 90 days. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

