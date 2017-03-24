Fmr LLC Has $42,125,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 431,261 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.98% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited worth $42,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 178.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 0.3% in the third quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 253.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 24,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) opened at 11.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of -1.31. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0992 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

