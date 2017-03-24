Fmr LLC Has $40,580,000 Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,020 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sealed Air Corp worth $40,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 88.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 570.3% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) opened at 45.46 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sealed Air Corp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Sealed Air Corp’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $40,580,000 Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fmr-llc-has-40580000-position-in-sealed-air-corp-see.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.