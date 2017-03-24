Fmr LLC Buys 296,330 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,330 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $41,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after buying an additional 239,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,989,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,731,000 after buying an additional 153,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,800,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 202.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) opened at 79.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post $4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark Alan Rossi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $2,648,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,688.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $102,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,593.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock worth $9,074,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services and products primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. The Company operates through four business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

