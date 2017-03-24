Fmr LLC Acquires 59,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.72% of iRobot worth $43,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $225,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 100.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) opened at 61.31 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.97 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $625,032.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,729.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

