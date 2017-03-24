Fmr LLC Acquires 1,168,419 Shares of Bats Global Markets Inc (BATS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Bats Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:BATS) by 2,191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,419 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bats Global Markets were worth $40,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bats Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bats Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bats Global Markets by 74.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Bats Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bats Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Bats Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:BATS) opened at 35.13 on Friday. Bats Global Markets Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

Bats Global Markets (NASDAQ:BATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bats Global Markets Inc will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Acquires 1,168,419 Shares of Bats Global Markets Inc (BATS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fmr-llc-acquires-1168419-shares-of-bats-global-markets-inc-bats.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bats Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In related news, insider Derick D. Shupe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Bats Global Markets

Bats Global Markets, Inc, formerly BATS Global Markets, Inc, is a global financial technology company. The Company provides trade execution, market data, trade reporting, connectivity and risk management solutions to brokers, market makers and asset managers. Its segments include U.S. Equities, European Equities, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bats Global Markets Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bats Global Markets Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.