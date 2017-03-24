FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $197.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP John Coughlin sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $2,196,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $16,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,134,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,555 shares of company stock worth $21,547,527. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 48.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after buying an additional 111,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.15. 408,609 shares of the company were exchanged. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $515 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is an independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

