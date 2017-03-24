Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 238,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.63 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. Vetr lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.08 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

