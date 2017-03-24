Five Below Inc (FIVE) Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $46.08 price target on the stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 1.18% during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 1,141,401 shares of the company traded hands. Five Below has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business earned $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.63 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

