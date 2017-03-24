Five Below Inc (FIVE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 42.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.63 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/five-below-inc-five-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.