Fission 3.0 Corp (FUU) Insider Ross E. Mcelroy Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Fission 3.0 Corp (TSE:FUU) insider Ross E. Mcelroy sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

