Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stake Decreased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 115.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Fiserv had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post $5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 4,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $504,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,993,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,287.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

