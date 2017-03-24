FirstService Corp (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from FirstService Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) opened at 58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. FirstService Corp has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm earned $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.02 million. FirstService Corp had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService Corp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of FirstService Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

FirstService Corp Company Profile

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

