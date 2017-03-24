First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.