First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 30.05 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.08.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

