First Horizon National Corp (FHN) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon National Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Horizon National Corp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. First Horizon National Corp’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 96,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,661,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National Corp news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $578,580.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

