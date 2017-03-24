First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Horizon’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Southeast Banks industry over the last six months. Higher legal costs resulting from numerous litigations are likely to weigh on the company’s profitability. Also, various regulatory issues are likely to restrict its business investments, leading to a rise in compliance costs. However, the company’s focus on cost control and efforts to strengthen its core Tennessee banking franchise bodes well for the long term growth. Also, its enhanced capital deployment activities are encouraging. Further, the recent interest rate hikes by the Fed has eased the pressure on margin to some extent.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $18.28. 954,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.89 million. First Horizon National Corp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $578,580.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp during the third quarter worth $499,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 116.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRC Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

