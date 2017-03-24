First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.90% of First Hawaiian worth $43,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after buying an additional 442,572 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $59,987,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $13,481,000. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $19,278,000.

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) opened at 29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, is a financial institution. The Company’s Retail Banking segment serves retail customers and small businesses and offers a range of products and services that include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, business loans and wealth management services.

