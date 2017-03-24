First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Procter & Gamble Co comprises about 1.8% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 132,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 90.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business earned $16.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, insider Charles E. Pierce sold 55,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $5,126,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,819,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,936 shares of company stock valued at $35,928,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Co

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

