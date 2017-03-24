FinnCap Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Parkmead Group plc (PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.00) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s current price.

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) opened at 46.25 on Friday. The Parkmead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 72.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 45.75 million.

About The Parkmead Group plc

Parkmead Group plc is an upstream oil and gas company. The Company is an independent oil and gas, exploration and production company. The Company operates through two segments: oil and gas exploration and production segment, which invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets, and energy economics segment, which provides energy sector economics, valuation and benchmarking, advising on energy policies and fiscal matters, undertaking economic evaluations, supply benchmarking services and training.

