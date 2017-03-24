Finish Line Inc (FINL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital cut shares of Finish Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finish Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Finish Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.05.

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 16.06 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $651.39 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Finish Line Inc has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $557.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Finish Line Inc will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finish Line’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of Finish Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $1,416,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

