Finish Line Inc (FINL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $557.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Finish Line updated its FY18 guidance to $1.12-1.23 EPS.

Shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 16.06 on Friday. Finish Line has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $651.39 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $1,416,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Finish Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,924,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 185,777 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Finish Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,926,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 349,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Finish Line by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,766,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Finish Line by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finish Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded Finish Line to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Finish Line in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

