Finisar Co. (FNSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FINISAR CORP. is a provider of fiber optic subsystems and network test and monitoring systems which enable high-speed data communications over local area networks, or LANs, storage area networks, or SANs, and metropolitan access networks, or MANs. They are focused on the application of digital fiber optics to provide aline of high-performance, reliable, value-added optical subsystems for data networking and storage equipment manufacturers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 target price on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.76 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) opened at 27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. Finisar has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Finisar had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Finisar will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $180,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Young sold 26,273 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $930,852.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Finisar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $25,690,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Finisar by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Finisar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

