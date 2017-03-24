Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Position Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its stake in shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Financial Engines worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after buying an additional 67,069 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000.

Shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 39.65 on Friday. Financial Engines Inc has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Engines Inc will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Financial Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Kelly O’donnell sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,258,560 shares of company stock valued at $186,619,690. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

