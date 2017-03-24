FIL Ltd Sells 638,829 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,829 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $169,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 111.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.01%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

