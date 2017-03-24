Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (fsam) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (NASDAQ:fsam) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) opened at 4.95 on Friday. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s market cap is $32.68 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Fifth Street Asset Management had a negative return on equity of 432.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Street Asset Management will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Street Asset Management stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (NASDAQ:FSAM) by 322.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Fifth Street Asset Management worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Street Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services to its investment funds (the Fifth Street Funds or the funds), which consist of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR), both publicly-traded business development companies (together, the BDCs).

