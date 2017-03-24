Fiera Capital Corp Has $270,636,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,287 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.31% of United Technologies worth $270,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in United Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 111.84 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fiera-capital-corp-has-270636000-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of United Technologies to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Vetr raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $335,051.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,544.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $246,104.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.