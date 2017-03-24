FFL Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Banner Co. (BANR)

FFL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Banner comprises 6.7% of FFL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FFL Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Banner by 19.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Banner by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Banner by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,706 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director D Michael Jones sold 1,399 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $80,554.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse G. Foster sold 3,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,495,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank that offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its market areas.

