Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Whitman Howard restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Investec upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 1,140 ($14.08) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.75 ($18.76).

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) opened at 1468.00 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 592.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,545.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,402.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,138.35. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.69 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 4.71 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks PLC’s previous dividend of $1.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

