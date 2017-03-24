Ferrexpo Plc’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Ferrexpo Plc to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrexpo Plc to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 84.38 ($1.04).

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) traded up 0.72% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 168.90. 1,969,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 988.84 million. Ferrexpo Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 178.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 0.03 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Ferrexpo Plc Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company’s operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics.

