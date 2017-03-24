Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Simmons raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corp set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.04 to $20.85 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,937 shares. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm’s market cap is $587.77 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $579.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is -6.30%.

In other Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. news, Director Pamela A. Breuckmann bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $104,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 3.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

