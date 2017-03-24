Feltl & Co. Comments on Viking Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Feltl & Co. upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday. Feltl & Co. analyst B. Haynor now forecasts that the firm will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) opened at 1.18 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.80 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 666.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 849,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 295,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

