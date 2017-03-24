FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 721.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $201.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post $12.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vetr cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.85.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,735,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

