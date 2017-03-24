FedEx Co. (FDX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.85.

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,941 shares. FedEx has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post $12.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total value of $6,612,387.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

