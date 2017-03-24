Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 43,240 Shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.06% of Express worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Express by 14.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Express by 94.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) opened at 8.65 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.00. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.07 million. Express had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 43,240 Shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-43240-shares-of-express-inc-expr.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Express in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise, targeting the 20 to 30 year old customer. The Company offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeans wear and going-out occasions.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.