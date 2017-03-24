Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.6% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,817,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) opened at 240.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $201.94 and a 12-month high of $262.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post $11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Saturday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered W W Grainger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.27.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Joseph C. High sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.58, for a total transaction of $174,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,955.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James T. Ryan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.17, for a total value of $15,221,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,281,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,697. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

