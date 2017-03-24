Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $542,000 Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) opened at 34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gabelli raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $82,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii through its subsidiaries. It operates through supply and distribution of water, and providing water-related utility services segment. Its business comprises the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection.

