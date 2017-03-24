Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $525,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 56.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 167.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $186.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm earned $619 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.50 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Vetr raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.34 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $81,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,945.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $41,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,410. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

