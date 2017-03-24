Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $523,000 Stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MJN. State Street Corp raised its position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,939,000 after buying an additional 184,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,132,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,531,000 after buying an additional 104,873 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,037,000 after buying an additional 411,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,074,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,919,000 after buying an additional 89,246 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter valued at $158,430,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) opened at 88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.38. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.84 million. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $523,000 Stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-523000-stake-in-mead-johnson-nutrition-co-mjn.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair lowered Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition CO

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.