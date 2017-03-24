Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $511,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) opened at 17.30 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s market cap is $1.88 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $796 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corp lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a specialty materials and components producer. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components and Flat Rolled Products. ATI’s products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, zirconium and related alloys, precision and engineered stainless steel strip, and grain-oriented electrical steel.

