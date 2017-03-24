Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $510,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,006,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,912,000 after buying an additional 572,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,467,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,479,000 after buying an additional 336,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,893,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,873,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,582,000 after buying an additional 279,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 55,292 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 67.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business earned $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other news, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $60,366.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Lee Moore sold 22,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

