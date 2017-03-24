Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $502,000 Stake in Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 202,919 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 149,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,904,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) opened at 25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Maurice F. Winkler III acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northwestern and Central Indiana and Southwestern Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank), and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services and other services incident to banking.

