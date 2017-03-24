Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $497,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 57,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) opened at 63.18 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-497000-position-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.97.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $813,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $545,683.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,566.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc (YUM) is engaged in restaurant business. The Company develops, operates, franchises and licenses an across the world system of restaurants, which prepare, package and sell a menu of food items, primarily through the three concepts of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (the Concepts). YUM’s segments include The KFC Division, which includes all operations of the KFC concept outside of China Division; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes all operations of the Pizza Hut concept outside of China Division, and the Taco Bell Division, which includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.